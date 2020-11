Assam recorded 271 fresh cases of coronavirus on Tuesday taking the active cases tally to 5965.

The new cases were detected out of the 25339 tests conducted. The caseload positivity rate is at 1.07%

Kamrup Metro reported 56 cases out of the 271 cases.

Meanwhile, 629 cured patients were discharged pushing the recoveries to 202468. The recovery rate stood at 96.69%

The death toll has mounted to 952.

The total caseload of the state has reached so far to 209388.