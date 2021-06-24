Assam Records 2,781 New Covid Cases, Positivity Rate At 2.24%

Assam on Thursday reported 2,781 new cases of coronavirus, pushing the active tally to 29,667. The positivity rate has surged to 2.24 from 1.64 per cent.

Further, 34 Covid-related deaths were reported today, while, 3,604 patients have recuperated from the deadly virus.

The new cases were detected out of 1,24,019 Covid-19 tests. The districts with the high caseload are Golaghat (249), Sonitpur (228), Dibrugarh (182), and Nagaon (176).

The district-wise deaths are Jorhat (5), Kamrup Metro (4), Karbi Anglong (4), Nagaon (4), Tinsukia (4), Charaideo (2), Darrang (2), Hojai (2), while a single death was recorded from Barpeta, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Karimganj, Morigaon, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, and Sonitpur.

The death count of the state has touched 4,344 with a case fatality rate of 0.88 per cent, while the total recoveries have increased to 4,58,330 with a recovery rate of 92.84 per cent.

The overall caseload of the state stood at 4,93,688.

Also Read: 4 Arunachal Govt Officials Held For Involvement In Land Scam