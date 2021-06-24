Assam Records 2,781 New Covid Cases, Positivity Rate At 2.24%

By Pratidin Bureau on June 24, 2021

Assam on Thursday reported 2,781 new cases of coronavirus, pushing the active tally to 29,667. The positivity rate has surged to 2.24 from 1.64 per cent.

Further, 34 Covid-related deaths were reported today, while, 3,604 patients have recuperated from the deadly virus.

The new cases were detected out of 1,24,019 Covid-19 tests. The districts with the high caseload are Golaghat (249), Sonitpur (228), Dibrugarh (182), and Nagaon (176).

The district-wise deaths are Jorhat (5), Kamrup Metro (4), Karbi Anglong (4), Nagaon (4), Tinsukia (4), Charaideo (2), Darrang (2), Hojai (2), while a single death was recorded from Barpeta, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Karimganj, Morigaon, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, and Sonitpur.

The death count of the state has touched 4,344 with a case fatality rate of 0.88 per cent, while the total recoveries have increased to 4,58,330 with a recovery rate of 92.84 per cent.

The overall caseload of the state stood at 4,93,688.

