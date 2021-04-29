Top Stories

Assam Records 3,079 Covid Cases Today

By Pratidin Bureau
Representational Image
75

Assam reported 3,079 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, taking the active caseload to 23,104. The overall tally of the state has touched 2,49,926.

Of the new cases detected today, Kamrup Metro reported 1,029, followed by Dibrugarh at 238, Kamrup Rural at 234, and Nagaon at 156. The positivity rate of the state today is 4.58 per cent.

The deaths in the state have surged to 1, 281 with a death rate of 0. 51 per cent. Today’s deaths have been registered from Kamrup Metro (15), Jorhat (3), Cachar (2), Bongaigaon, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Tinsukia, and Kokrajhar all reported a fatality each.

Meanwhile, 1,797 cured patients have been discharged. The recovery rate of is 89.70 per cent with total discharged cases of 2, 24, 194.

