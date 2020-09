Assam detected 3555 new coronavirus cases out of 47744 tests done in the last 24 hours, state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Out of the 3555 cases, Kamrup M reported 924 cases, Nagaon -236; Dibrugarh- 213 and Baksa- 200.

Meanwhile, 1834 recovered patients were discharged today.

The active cases in the state have touched 26227 while 88726 patients have recovered so far.

The death toll has climbed to 323.

The total caseload of Assam has pushed to 115279.