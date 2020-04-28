Assam Records 37th Case of COVID-19

Another person tested positive of COVID-19 in Assam taking the tally to 37. A person from the Goalpara district has been tested positive who is a secondary contact of a Nizamuddin Markaz event.

Earlier in the day, a 16-year old girl tested positive of the deadly virus. The girl who belongs from Salmara in Bongaigaon district is also the secondary contact of a Markaz attendee.

Assam Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to twitter to announce the 37th case in the state. He said, “Alert ~ A person from Goalpara district, secondary contact of a Markaz attendee, has tested #COVID positive. The number of #COVID19 patients in Assam now stands at 37. Active hospital cases 9.”