Assam recorded 380 fresh cases of coronavirus on Wednesday detected out of 29026 with a positivity rate of 1.31 per cent.

Out of the new cases, Kamrup Metro reported 101. The active caseload is 8110.

Meanwhile, 655 patients were discharged today pushing the recoveries to 198694. The recovery rate is now at 95.64 per cent.

The total tally of COVID cases in the state is 207741.