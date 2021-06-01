Assam Records 4,682 Fresh Covid Cases, 51 Deaths

Assam reported 4,682 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, taking the active caseload to 51,333. The state’s case positivity rate is 4.05 per cent.

The highest cases have been reported from Tinsukia at 517, Kamrup Metro at 403, Cachar at 332, and Nagaon at 307. 1,15,513 Covid-19 tests have been conducted, the National Health Mission stated.

Further, 4,992 cured patient were discharged today, touching the recoveries to 3,59,802. The recovery rate is 86.51 per cent.

Moreover, over 41 lakh beneficiaries across the state have been inoculated so far.

There has also been a sharp decline in Covid related deaths. 51 deaths were reported today. The death rate of the state is 0.82 per cent and total fatalities are 3,416.

The district wise deaths are: Kamrup Metro (7), Dibrugarh (6), Kamrup Rural (5), Cachar (4), Hojai (4), Nagaon (4), Sivasagar (4), Tinsukia (4), Darrang (3), Jorhat (3), Goalpara (2), Kokrajhar (2), Baksa (1), Bongaigaon (1), and Sonitpur (1).

Cases in Kamrup Metro have also decreased. In the last ten days, the district reported 5,600.

The overall case tally of the state is 4,15,898.

