Assam Records 4,826 New COVID Cases, Highest Deaths Since Outbreak

Assam reported 4,826 new cases of coronavirus, pushing the active caseload of 29, 915. The overall caseload of the state is 2,72,751 and the positivity rate of the cases is 9.27 per cent.

Further, 2, 916 patients were discharged today and the state registered highest fatalities of 55 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The new cases were detected out of 52,074 tests conducted in the 24 hours, of which Kamrup Metro reported 1,383 cases, followed by Dibrugarh at 380, Kamrup Rural at 370, and Barpeta at 209.

The district wise deaths are: Kamrup Metro (18), Barpeta (6), Goalpara (3), Nagaon (3), Sonitpur (3), Bongaigaon (2), Cachar (2), Dhemaji (2), Kamrup Rural (2), Kokrajhar (2), Sivasagar (2). A single death each were reported from Dibrugarh, Hojai, Darrang, Charaideo, Jorhat, Karimganj, Lakhimpur, Nalbari, Tinsukia, and Udalguri.

The total death count of the state has reached 1,485 with a death r ate of 0.54 per cent.

Meanwhile, the recoveries have increased to 2, 40, 004 with a recovery rate of 87. 99 per cent.