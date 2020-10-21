Assam Records 5 More COVID Deaths
Assam on Wednesday reported five more coronavirus deaths, health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed.
Out of the five deaths, two COVID-19 fatalities were registered in Kamrup Metro while one death each was recorded in Nagaon, Golaghat, and Majuli.
The minister shared the details of the deceased:
Late Bibhuti Choudhary (78) of Kamrup Metro; Late Anjali Das (57) of Kamrup Metro; Late Surendra Nath Bora (78) of Nagaon; Late Lakhi Saikia (68) of Golaghat; Late Dharmeshwar Baruah (67) of Majuli
The death tally of the state now stood at 889.