Assam Records Highest Crimes Against Women: NCRB

According to a report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), 2019, Assam has topped the chart of crime against women in the country for the third consecutive year.

Compared to 2018, the rate of crime against women in India has risen by 7.3%, with the country recording an average of 87 rape cases every day in 2019, as per the report.

In 2017, the rate of crime against women in Assam was 143.3 against the national figure of 57.9. Subsequently in 2018, the rate of crime against women in Assam stood at 166, almost three times the national average rate of 58.8.

The report stated that in 2019, Assam again reported the highest rate of crimes against women at 117.8 per lakh population, followed by Rajasthan (110.4) and Haryana (108.5).

The BCRB report also says that majority of cases under crime against women under IPC were registered under ‘cruelty by husband or his relatives’ (30.9%), followed by ‘assault on women with intent to outrage her modesty’ (21.8%), ‘kidnapping & abduction of women’ (17.9%) and ‘rape’ (7.9%). The crime rate registered per lakh women population is 62.4 in 2019 in comparison with 58.8 in 2018, the report said.

UP reported the highest number of crimes against women (59,853), accounting for 14.7 percent of such cases across the country. It was followed by Rajasthan (41,550 cases; 10.2 percent) and Maharashtra (37,144 cases; 9.2 percent).

Rajasthan reported the highest number of rapes with 5,997 cases, followed by UP (3,065) and Madhya Pradesh (2,485).

The NCRB collected data from 36 states and Union Territories and 53 metropolitan cities. The home ministry said West Bengal did not share its latest data and its 2018 data has been used to arrive at national and city-wise figures.