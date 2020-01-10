Assam Records Highest Sedition Cases: NCRB

Assam records the highest number of sedition cases in the country as 27 accused have been arrested in sedition cases in 17 cases in 2018, according to the data released by the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) of 2018.

On the other hand, Assam also recorded the highest number of cases under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and in 2018, 308 cases have been registered under this section, as per the report.

According to the report released by NCRB, Jammu and Kashmir recorded with 12 cases under UAPA while nine cases have been registered in Kerala and 4 in Manipur.

The report also states that a total of 70 cases have been registered in the entire country against 35 cases in 2017.

On the other hand, Jharkhand recorded 18 sedition cases in 2018 which is the highest in the country.

Meanwhile, Assam recorded with the highest number of rape cases in 2018 with 66 cases followed by 46 in Madhya Pradesh, 41 in Uttar Pradesh and 26 in Haryana.

It is very unfortunate that although the population of Uttar Pradesh is six times more than Assam, the highest number of crimes in the state have shown extreme degradation of law and order.

From 223 cases of rape and murder in 2017, the count increased to 291 in 2018 in the country.