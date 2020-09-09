Assam Records New High Of 18 COVID Deaths In 24 Hours

Assam on Wednesday recorded the highest single day coronavirus (COVID-19) related fatalities with 18 deaths.

The number has nearly touched 400 and now stands at 396.

Confirming the deaths, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Twitter, “Very sad and anguished to inform that 18 more COVID19 positive patients have succumbed to the disease”.

Out of the 18 deaths, four were reported in Dibrugarh, three in Tinsukia, three in Dhubri, two in Kamrup (M), two in Nalbari, one each in Bongaigaon, Sonitpur, Charaideo and Sivasagar.

The details of the deceased are : Late Abdul Hague (65) of Dibrugarh, Late Dipti Moni Gogoi (44) of Dibrugarh, Late Indeshwar Das (56) of Charaideo, Late Eid Muhammmad (63) of Dibrugarh, Late K.Jndiya (50) of Tinsukia, Late Labanya Baruah (79) of Tinsukia, Late Mothang Chutia (60) of Tinsukia, Late Phuleswari Deka (58) of Dibrugarh, Late Tayeb Alom Bora (68) of Sivasagar, Late Bishnu Pada Saha (50) of Dhubri, Late Jagdish Ch Das (80) of Kamrup M, Late Biva Rani Saha (70) of Dhubri, Late Gosto Chandra Barman (59) of Dhubri, Late Madhabananda Goswami (84) of Kamrup M, Late Golap Chandra Das (60) of Bongaigaon, Late Rajani Kanta Haloi (72) of Nalbari, Late Bhumi Dutta Sharmah (64) of Sonitpur, Late Prafulla Kalita (64) of Nalbari.