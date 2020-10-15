Assam Records Nine More Covid-19 Deaths

Assam recorded nice more coronavirus related deaths on Thursday, taking the fatality rate of the state to 843.

Out of the nine deaths, two deaths were reported each from Dibrugarh and Jorhat while one each were reported from Tinsukia, Lakhimpur, Charaideo, Kamrup Metro and Sonitpur.

Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted about the same while sharing the details of the deceased –

Late Tankeswar Das (55) of Dibrugarh; Late Ratneswar Sonowal (69) of Dibrugarh; Late Bishwajit Buragohain (50) of Charaideo; Late Rupen Saikia (58) of Tinsukia; Late Kaushik Barman (32) of Kamrup Metro; Late Jim Majhi (25) of Jorhat; Late Gunumoyee Borah (72) of Jorhat; Late Kobin Dutta (62) of Lakhimpur; Late Bharat Malakar (82) of Sonitpur.