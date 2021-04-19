Assam Records Over 1000 COVID Cases, 7 Deaths

Assam on Monday reported a massive spike of 1,367 COVID-19 cases, pushing the active cases to 6,316. The overall tally of the state has surged to 2,25,822.

The new cases were detected out of 65,410 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

Seven deaths were reported today – Four from Kamrup Metro, and one each from Baksa, Cachar and Kamrup Rural.

Of the new cases, Kamrup Metro reported 482 fresh cases, followed by Dibrugarh with 109 cases, Kamrup Rural with 106 cases and Sonitpur with 67 cases. Today’s positivity rate stands at 2.09 per cent.

Further, 312 cured patients have been discharged today, and the recoveries have touched 2,17,017 with a recovery rate of 96.10 per cent.

The total fatalities in the state has now escalated to 1,142.