After a gap of two consecutive days, Assam registered two coronavirus related deaths on Wednesday, Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed through a COVID bulletin on social media.

Confirming the deaths, Sarma said, Deeply saddened by the demise of two #COVID patients today ~ Late Tunna Raut (32) of Jorhat and Late Trailukya Ray (50) of Goalpara.

The death tally of the state now stood at 983, while, the death rate is at 0.46 percent.