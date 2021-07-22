Assam Records Up To 55% Less Rainfall This Monsoon

Assam has witnessed 55 percent less rainfall compared to earlier years which has now become a worry for the farmers. Most of the districts in Assam have witnessed very less rainfall for which the farmers have been in a dilemma.

A drought-like situation arises in most of the districts due to very minimum rainfall. On the one hand, the COVID-19 pandemic has hit the lives of the farmers and on the other, the minimum rainfall has put the farmers in quandary.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Borjhar, this year the state has witnessed up to 55 percent less rainfall while the overall rainfall in 19 percent less than the earlier years. The weather department has made the data public based on an assessment made from June 1 till date.

According to the Regional Meteorological Department, the state witnessed 742.3 mm of rainfall during the monsoon but this year only 597.7 mm of rainfall has been recorded this year during monsoon.

Notably, Assam also witnessed 21 percent less rainfall pre-monsoon. According to the weather department, although the rainfall is recorded from plus 19% to minus 19% during the monsoon, this year the rainfall has been recorded very less in some districts which is a matter of concern.

According to the data provided by the weather department, Lakhimpur district witnessed very less rainfall. The district has recorded 55% less rainfall followed by Dhubri with 54% less rainfall, Bongaigaon and Morigaon witnessed 50% less rainfall while Darrang recorded 48% less rainfall.

On the other hand, Dibrugarh recorded 32% less rainfall, Jorhat witnessed 20% less rainfall, Kamrup Metro witnessed 29% less rainfall, Kamrup Rural 31 % less rainfall while Karbi Anglong recorded 22% less rainfall compared to other years.

Meanwhile, the districts of Cachar, Chirang and Nalbari have recorded a good amount of rainfall compared to the other districts.

ALSO READ: Nalbari Girl Held For Making Derogatory Remark Against CM Sarma