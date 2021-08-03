Assam Registers 1,182 New Covid-19 Cases, Positivity Rate 0.77%

Assam on Tuesday reported 1,182 new cases of coronavirus, taking the active caseload to 11,093. The positivity rate of the state has declined to 0.77 per cent.

Further, 13 deaths have been reported today, while, 1,158 cured patients have been discharged.

The new cases have been detected out of 1,54,102 tests conducted, of which the highest cases have been registered from Kamrup Metro (177), Barpeta (75), Golaghat (74) and Jorhat (72).

The district-wise deaths include Golaghat (3), Kamrup (M) (2), Baksa (1), Barpeta (1), Dhemaji (1), Jorhat (1), Kamrup (R) (1), Nagaon (1), Nalbari (1) and Udalguri (1)

The recovery rate has touched 96.88 per cent with 5,51,692 recoveries so far, while, the death tally of the state has surged to 5,307 with 0.93 per cent death rate.

The overall caseload of the state has increased to 5,69,439.