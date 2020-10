Assam On Friday detected 1416 new coronavirus cases, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The new cases were detected out of the 28301 tests carried out today and the positivity rate of the state have risen to 5 % as opposed to yesterday’s 3.98 % .

The active cases tally is now at 35569.

Meanwhile, 14751 recoveries have been made, while, 721 deaths were reported.

So far, the state has recorded a total of 183812 COVID-19 cases.