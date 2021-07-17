Assam Registers 1,727 New Cases, Positivity Rate 1.29%

Assam on Saturday reported 1,727 new cases of coronavirus, dropping the positivity rate of the caseload to 1.29 per cent.

The state also registered 2,495 discharges and 23 fatalities. The current active caseload of the state is 17,431.

A total of 1,33,760 Covid-19 tests were conducted, of which the district with the highest cases are: Kamrup (M) (250), Golaghat (172), Jorhat (119), Lakhimpur (114).

The district wise deaths are: Jorhat, Sivasagar (3), Cachar, Goglaghat, Sonitpur (2), whereas, Barpeta, Biswanath, Darang, Dibrugarh, Hojai, Karimgang, Lakhimpur, Morigaon, Nagaon, Tinsukia and Udalguri reported 1 death.

A total of 5,22,192 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease, pushing the recovery rate to 95.65 per cent, while the death tally of the state now stood at 4,984 with a death rate of 0.91 per cent.

The overall case count of the state is 5,45,954.