Assam registered two more positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday taking the tally to 102. This was informed by health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma through his twitter handle.

The two cases are one each from Jorhat and Nagaon and were in quarantine centers.

With the two new cases, the active cases in Assam now stand at 57, recovered-41, deaths-2, and migrated-2.

The persons have been identified as Azizul Haque Rahman (20) from Nagaon and Sudip Buragohain (20) from Titabor, Jorhat.