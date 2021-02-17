Top StoriesRegional

Assam Registers 21 New COVID Cases, 1 Death

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
102

Assam reported 21 new coronavirus related cases on Wednesday, while 13 have been discharged.

Out of the 21 cases, eight of them were reported in Kamrup (M), five in Biswanath and three in Jorhat. The new cases were detected out of 14,653 tests conducted.  Today’s positivity rate of the state stood at 0.14 per cent with an active caseload of 265.

2,14,628 recoveries have been recorded till today with a recovery rate of 98.76 per cent.

Meanwhile, one death was reported today. The death rate is at 0.50 per cent with 1,090 fatalities so far.

The total caseload in the state has now reached 2,17,330.

