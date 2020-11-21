Assam Registers 223 New Cases of COVID-19

Assam registered 223 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday taking the state’s tally to 211427. The new cases have been detected out of the 19844 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

Of the new cases, Kamrup (M) reported 70 cases. The positivity rate stood at 1.12 percent.

On the other hand, a total of 207219 patients have been discharged from hospital after recovery. The recovery rate stands at 98.01 percent while the rate of active cases stands at 1.52 percent.