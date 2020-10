Assam detected 336 active coronavirus cases out of 26022 tests conducted on Saturday while 1386 cured patients were discharged. The recovery rate of the state has further improved to 95 percent.

With new discharges reported, the active cases in the state have further reduced to 9367.

The positivity rate of the cases is at 1.29%

The total caseload of the state now stood at 206351 cases.