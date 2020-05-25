Assam Registers 39 New COVID-19 +ve Cases

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam registered another 39 confirmed cases of COVID-19 taking the tally to 466 on Monday afternoon, informed Himanta Biswa Sarma through his twitter handle.

The minister in his tweet said, “Alert ~ 39 new cases of #COVID19+ confirmed. All swabs were taken before they were put in quarantine. 35 Golaghat, 3 Dhemaji, 1 Nagaon.”

With the new cases, the active cases in the state now stand at 402.

Earlier in a tweet minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the maximum number of cases are reported who arrived from the outstation. He said, “It is clarified that all swabs are collected from people soon after they arrive from outstation. Subsequently they are transferred to the quarantine centres. Therefore most of the positive cases in Assam are imported and not home-grown!”

