Assam Registers 455 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.63%

Assam on Monday registered 455 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the active caseload to 3,637. The positivity rate of the state has reached 0.63 per cent.

The new cases have been detected out of 72,650 Covid-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. As many as 10 deaths were reported today, while, 517 cured cases were discharged.

The districts with the highest cases were Kamrup Metro (84), Golaghat (52), Jorhat (52), and Barpeta (29).

The district-wise deaths are – Kamrup Metro (5), Jorhat (2), Barpeta (1), Goalpara (1), Sivasagar (1).

The total recoveries of the state have touched 5,87,632 with a recovery rate of 98.20 per cent.

Meanwhile, Covid-related fatalities in the state have reached 5,807 with a death rate of 0.97 per cent.

The overall caseload has reached 5,98,423.