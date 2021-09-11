Assam Registers 499 Fresh Covid Cases, 8 Deaths

The state of Assam on Saturday logged 499 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the active caseload to 4,566. The positivity rate of the state is 0.70 per cent.

The new cases have been detected out of 71,638 Covid-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. 8 deaths were reported today, while, 607 cured cases were discharged.

The districts with the highest cases were Kamrup (M) 133, Jorhat 41, Sonitpur 32 and Golaghat 26.

The district-wise deaths are – 2 deaths in Sonitpur while Barpeta, Golaghat, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur and Sivasagar reported single deaths.

The total recoveries of the state have touched 5,83,193 with a recovery rate of 98.04 per cent.

Covid-related fatalities in the state have reached 5,740 with a death rate of 0.96 per cent.

The overall caseload has reached 5,94,846.

