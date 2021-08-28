Assam Registers 586 Fresh Covid Cases, 9 Deaths

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam on Saturday recorded 586 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the active caseload to 6,087. The positivity rate of the state is 0.69 per cent.

The new cases have been detected out of 84,785 Covid-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. 9 deaths were reported today, while, 675 cured cases were discharged.

The districts with the highest cases were Kamrup Metro (123), Golaghat (71), Barpeta (36), and Jorhat (36).

The district-wise deaths are Barpeta (4), Dibrugarh (1), Golaghat (1), Kamrup (M) (1), Kamrup (R) (1) and Nagaon (1).

The total recoveries of the state have touched 5,74,955 with a recovery rate of 97.78 per cent.

Covid-related fatalities in the state have reached 5,636 with a death rate of 0.96 per cent.

The overall caseload has reached 5,88,025.

