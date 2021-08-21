Assam Registers 640 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, 15 Deaths

The state of Assam on Saturday reported 640 cases of COVID-19, taking the active count of the state to 6,877. The overall caseload of the state is 5,84,098. The positivity rate is 0.77 per cent.

Further, 658 patients have been discharged, while, 15 deaths were reported.

The new cases have been reported from 82,729 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, of which the districts with the highest cases are Kamrup Metro (126), Golaghat (50), Barpeta (39) and Dibrugarh (35).

The district wise deaths are – Nalbari (4), Barpeta (2), Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Hojai, Kamrup (M), Kamrup (R), Lakhimpur, Sivasagar and West Karbi Anglong 1 case.

The recovery rate of the state has touched 97.64 per cent with 5,70,308 discharged while the death rate of the state has accelerated to 0.95 per cent with a 5,566 fatlaities.