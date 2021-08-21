Assam Registers 640 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, 15 Deaths

AssamCovid 19Top Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Covid Update
Representative Image

The state of Assam on Saturday reported 640 cases of COVID-19, taking the active count of the state to 6,877. The overall caseload of the state is 5,84,098. The positivity rate is 0.77 per cent.

Further, 658 patients have been discharged, while, 15 deaths were reported.

The new cases have been reported from 82,729 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, of which the districts with the highest cases are Kamrup Metro (126), Golaghat (50), Barpeta (39) and Dibrugarh (35).

Related News

Tripura Congress Chief Pijush Kanti Biswas Withdraws…

PM Modi Greets Nation On Rakshabandhan

Former UP CM Kalyan Singh Dies At 89

AIUDF Suspends Fazlul Karim From General Secretary Post

The district wise deaths are – Nalbari (4), Barpeta (2), Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Hojai, Kamrup (M), Kamrup (R), Lakhimpur, Sivasagar and West Karbi Anglong 1 case.

The recovery rate of the state has touched 97.64 per cent with 5,70,308 discharged while the death rate of the state has accelerated to 0.95 per cent with a 5,566 fatlaities.

Also Read: Cattle Preservation Bill Is A Landmark Change In Assam: Bhabesh Kalita

You might also like
National

Once criminality of Section 377 goes, stigma and discrimination will go with it:…

National

UK approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for use

Top Stories

Modi-Shah are like ‘Krishna and Arjuna’

Top Stories

4 Nirbhaya Convicts To Hang Tomorrow

Assam

ALA Dy Speaker Aminul Haque Laskar Tests COVID-19+

Assam

Nagaland reports three more COVID-19 deaths