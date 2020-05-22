Assam Registers Another 2 Cases of COVID-19

Assam registered another two confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the state’s tally to 212. The two persons were at the zonal quarantine center at Tezpur University.

State health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that the two cases found positive are one each from Dhakuakhana and Udalguri.

Himanta in his tweet said, “Alert ~ Two persons at Zonal Quarantine Centre at Tezpur Univ test #COVID19 +. 1 each from Dhakuakhana & Udalguri.”

📌Alert ~ Two persons at Zonal Quarantine Centre at Tezpur Univ test #COVID19 +



1 each from Dhakuakhana & Udalguri



↗️Total cases 212

↗️Recovered 54

↗️Active cases 151

↗️Deaths 04

↗️Migrated 03



Update 8.00 am / May 22#AssamCovidCount pic.twitter.com/QVgvj3Mcn9 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 22, 2020

However, with the new cases, the active cases in the state now stand at 151.

It may be mentioned that the health minister asked the people to stay at home and take all precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the disease. He said that people need not panic but should stay safe and follow government norms.