Assam: Regular Offline Classes for Class IX & X To Resume from Oct 1

Pratidin Bureau
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday announced that the regular offline classes for Class IX and XI will commence from October 1.

The chief minister said that a new SOP will be issued soon by the Education department regarding the resuming of classes.

Meanwhile, the offline classes for Class X have already been started.

The chief minister further stated that decision regarding reopening of cinema halls has not yet taken and that a decision will be taken by the government soon.

