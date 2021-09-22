Assam: Regular Offline Classes for Class IX & X To Resume from Oct 1

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday announced that the regular offline classes for Class IX and XI will commence from October 1.

The chief minister said that a new SOP will be issued soon by the Education department regarding the resuming of classes.

Meanwhile, the offline classes for Class X have already been started.

The chief minister further stated that decision regarding reopening of cinema halls has not yet taken and that a decision will be taken by the government soon.

