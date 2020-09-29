Assam Relaxes Testing For COVID -VE Commuters

In a latest update, the Assam government issued the latest SOP that allows commuters arriving in Assam who had previously tested positive for COVID-19 and subsequently tested negative need not undergo any coronavirus test.

The modified standard operating procedure released vy the Health and Family Department also said the non-testing of arrival in the state applies to all modes of transportation, including air, road, and railways.

It further said the norm also applied to isolation and quarantine procedures for the commuters on the subject to production of the satisfactory test result document.