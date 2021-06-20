Assam Remembers Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha

Today marks the 52nd Bishnu Prasad Rabha Divas.

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and eminent personalities across the state have paid tribute to him through their respective social media handles.

Bishnu Prasad Rabha, India’s cultural icon from Assam, is one of the most dominant figures to contribute to the literary, cultural, and political field of Assam. He was born in 1909 in Dhaka to a Bodo family but adopted the title Rabha as he was raised by a Rabha family. He was an artist, singer, lyricist, music composer, actor, litterateur, and political activist.

His slogan was “Haal Jaar Maati Taar” which means “those who cultivate should own the land”. He donated an ancestral estate of 2500 bigha land received from the British government to the farmers.

He also composed notable music for films and was an excellent actor.

On his memorial day to pay tribute to the ‘Kalaguru’ (the master of arts), Chief Minister of Assam Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma paid tribute to Bishnu Prasad Rabha and said through one of his tweet that Bisnu Prasad Rabha’s contribution to the Assamese society can never be forgotten. He will forever remain alive in the hearts of every Assamese.