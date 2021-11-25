Assam: Renowned Poet Sananta Tanty Dies at 69 in New Delhi

Renowned Assamese poet Sananta Tanty passed away in the early hours on Thursday morning at New Delhi. He was 69.

The poet was under treatment at Apollo Hospital in New Delhi and breathed his last at 3.25 today morning.

Tanty was awarded with Sahitya Akademi in 2018. He was suffering from prolonged illness since long and was under treatment in the national capital.

Born on November 4, 1952, Sananta Tanty was an eminent Indian Assamese poet whose work is important in Assamese literature.

Tanty was born to an Odia family in Kalinagar Tea Estate. Tanty completed his secondary education at a Bengali-medium school but continued his literary works in the mainland Assamese language. Tanty has received numerous awards and distinctions, including the 2018 Sahitya Akademi Award for “Kailoir Dinto Amar Hobo” (Tomorrow Will be Ours), a collection of his poems.

According to the website Asymptote, Tanty is “a chronicler of the times and an advocate for the downtrodden” and “a poet of change and of unbridled optimism”.

