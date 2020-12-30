Assam Repealing Bill Passed by the Assembly

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Repealing Bill
0

The Assam Repealing Bill has been passed by the state assembly on Wednesday. With the implementation of the bill, the state-run Madrassas’ will be closed down permanently.

The opposition demanded to forward the bill to the select committee but the Assam Education Minister said that there is no time to send the bill to the select committee.

The Congress-AIUDF stepped out of the house opposing the government’s move to pass the bill.

Related News

Assam Assembly Passes Micro Finance Bill

Republic Day Parade Undergoes Big Changes

Laika Dodhia: CM Orders to Rehabilitate Families by Jan 31

Ripun Bora Slams Govt Over State Budget

After the bill was passed, Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that now religious education will be provided in the state from now onwards.

The Madrassa School will now be merged with the regular schools and the jobs of the staff and teachers of the Madrassas’ will remain intact.

You might also like
Pratidin Exclusive

State Government’s PMAY(G) ‘House to House Survey’ programme – a flop show

Regional

Sikkim Govt Withdraws 5-Day Working Week

Regional

Assam Reports 8th Covid-19 Death

Regional

“No need to panic”: Rajnath Singh on the eve of NRC draft publication

National

Flood grips Jammu and Kashmir, Governor calls emergency meeting

National

COVID-19: PM Modi thanked citizens for supporting ‘Janta Curfew’

Comments
Loading...