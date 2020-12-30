Assam Repealing Bill Passed by the Assembly

The Assam Repealing Bill has been passed by the state assembly on Wednesday. With the implementation of the bill, the state-run Madrassas’ will be closed down permanently.

The opposition demanded to forward the bill to the select committee but the Assam Education Minister said that there is no time to send the bill to the select committee.

The Congress-AIUDF stepped out of the house opposing the government’s move to pass the bill.

After the bill was passed, Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that now religious education will be provided in the state from now onwards.

The Madrassa School will now be merged with the regular schools and the jobs of the staff and teachers of the Madrassas’ will remain intact.