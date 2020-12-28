Assam Repealing Bill will be Implemented: Himanta

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that the government will implement the Assam Repealing Bill even if the opposition opposes it. The minister said that we cannot give education only on the Quran.

Speaking to media, Sarma said, “In a secular country, the education should also be secular. If we provide education based on only one religion, the people of other religion will also get upset. The Madrassa Board will be shut down once the repealing bill come into effect,” said Sarma.

The minister further stated that the government is also thinking of the Sanskrit Tols and the decision on the same will be taken soon.

The minister introduced a Bill to repeal Provincialisation of Madrassa at the winter session of the Assam Assembly. “Once the Bill is passed, the practice of running Madrassa by the Government in Assam will come to an end, a practice which was started by Muslim League govt in pre-Independence Assam,” added Sarma.

