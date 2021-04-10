Assam: Repoll in 4 Polling Stations on April 20

The Election Commission has directed to conduct repoll in four polling stations at Ratabari, Sonai and Haflong constituencies in Assam as the poll conducted during the second phase on April 1 stated to be void.

The repoll will be held on April 20 as stated by the ECI in a notification issued on Saturday.

The polling will be held from 7 AM to 6 PM in the designated polling stations. The name of the polling stations where repoll will be conducted are:

149 Indira MV School (Right) under Ratabari constituency

109 (463 No Madhya Dhanehari LP School) under Sonai constituency

107 A-Khothlir LP School and 107 Mualdam LP School under Haflong constituency.

Earlier, the ECI has ordered repolling at polling station number 149 of Ratabari seat in Assam following the row surrounding an EVM being found in a car that belongs to Patharkandi BJP candidate Krishnendu Paul. While in the Sonai assembly constituency in Assam’s Cachar district at least two people were injured in a clash between two groups The incident took place at the Dhanehari area while polling for the second phase of the state assembly election was going on.



On the other hand, a polling booth in Haflong constituency located in Dima Hasao district has registered a total of 171 votes, whereas, the polling station had 90 names on the voters’ list, said reports.





