Top StoriesNational

Assam Reports 10 More COVID-19 Deaths

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL
313

Assam reported ten more coronavirus related deaths on Wednesday pushing the state’s death toll to 213.

The state’s death tally had crossed the 200-mark yesterday.

Confirming the deaths, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Very sad and anguished to inform that ten more COVID19 positive patients have succumbed to the disease,” adding, “My condolences to all the families. We stand by you in this hour of grief”.

Related News

Guwahati: Woman Dies of COVID-19, Family Sniffs Foul Play

MTO Arrested After Giving Death Threat to HBS

Zubeen Garg Attack Case: Accused Youths Arrested Again

“18.9 Million Indians Lost Jobs Since Lockdown”…

The minister shared the details of the deceased: Late Subhash Ghosh (42) of Dibrugarh, Late Md Firoz Hussain (57) of Golaghat, Late Fazaluddin Ahmed (73) of Nagaon, Late Munwara Begum (40) of Kamrup Metro, Late Sigheswar Rai (88) of Kamrup Metro, Late Kalyanbrata Choudhury (50) of Karimganj, Late Bimolendu Chakraborty (84) of Cachar, Late Bimalnandu Ray (64) of Hailakandi, Late Sitangshu Chanda (78) of Cachar and Late Ranjana Bhattacharjee (51) of Karimganj.

You might also like
Regional

Diphu Treasury Officer suspended

Sports

ASEB Vs OIL; Bordoloi Trophy final today

Regional

CM Sonowal hails Union Budget 2019-20

World

The underwear led to the death of Baghdadi

National

MS Dhoni breaches 10k-run mark

Regional

Tarun Gogoi to Call on Sonia Gandhi Today

Comments
Loading...