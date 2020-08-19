Assam Reports 10 More COVID-19 Deaths

Assam reported ten more coronavirus related deaths on Wednesday pushing the state’s death toll to 213.

The state’s death tally had crossed the 200-mark yesterday.

Confirming the deaths, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Very sad and anguished to inform that ten more COVID19 positive patients have succumbed to the disease,” adding, “My condolences to all the families. We stand by you in this hour of grief”.

The minister shared the details of the deceased: Late Subhash Ghosh (42) of Dibrugarh, Late Md Firoz Hussain (57) of Golaghat, Late Fazaluddin Ahmed (73) of Nagaon, Late Munwara Begum (40) of Kamrup Metro, Late Sigheswar Rai (88) of Kamrup Metro, Late Kalyanbrata Choudhury (50) of Karimganj, Late Bimolendu Chakraborty (84) of Cachar, Late Bimalnandu Ray (64) of Hailakandi, Late Sitangshu Chanda (78) of Cachar and Late Ranjana Bhattacharjee (51) of Karimganj.