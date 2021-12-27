Assam Reports 103 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths

AssamCovid 19Top Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
covid
REPRESENTATIVE
Assam on Monday logged 103 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload to 7441. The positivity rate stood at 0.31 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 88 cured cases of the virus were discharged, and two deaths were registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 33,129 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (51), Jorhat (10), Dibrugarh (8), and Sonitpur (6).

Related News

Assam CM Condoles Demise Of Majuli Youth In Hyderabad

2 Drug Peddlers Arrested In Assam’s Tinsukia

Assam: Man Caught Red-Handed By Wife While Marrying Another…

Assam: AASU Members Burn Effigies Of Minister Atul Bora,…

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 6,20,237 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,11,991. The recovery rate stood at 98.67 percent.

Meanwhile, the total deaths went up to 6,158 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.99 percent.

You might also like
Top Stories

1 Killed, 8 Injured As Rockets Strike Near U.S. Base In Iraq

Assam

Assam Reports 2,627 Fresh Covid Cases, 27 Deaths

Assam

Guwahati: 3-Day North East Youth Conclave Organised At Kalakshetra

Top Stories

100-Year-Old Freedom Fighter Lalti Ram Passes Away

Assam

Assam Election: Smriti Irani Arrives At Mariani

Entertainment

7-yr-old toy reviewer becomes YouTube’s highest-earning star