Assam on Sunday reported 1,054 new cases of coronavirus out of 73,507 tests conducted.

Today’s positivity rate is 1.43 %.

The state also registered 22 fatalities.

Of the new cases, Kamrup Metro 150 cases alone.

Summary of 25/7/2021. Today’s Total 1054 Overall Positivity Percentage (1054 cases out of 73,507 test done = 1.43%). Kamrup(M) 150. Death 22. Recovery Rate 96.35%,” health minister Keshab Mahanta tweeted.