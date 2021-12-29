Assam Reports 115 New COVID Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.41 %

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam on Wednesday logged 115 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload to 792. The positivity rate stood at 0.41 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 112 cured cases of the virus were discharged, and two deaths were registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 27,888 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (53), Jorhat (15), Cachar (7), and Barpeta (6).

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 6,20,472 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,12,171. The recovery rate stood at 98.66 percent.

Meanwhile, the total deaths went up to 6,162 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.99 percent.

