Assam recorded 1184 new COVID cases on Tuesday taking the total active caseload of the state to 34633.

The new cases were detected out of 31780 tests that were conducted in the last 24 hours. Kamrup Metro reported 270 fresh cases while Jorhat reported 103. The positivity rate for the day is 3.73%

Meanwhile, the recoveries have touched 153488 while the death tally has reached 778.

The total cases in the state has surged to 188902.