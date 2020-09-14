Assam Reports 13 More COVID Deaths

Assam recorded 13 more coronavirus deaths on Saturday pushing the death toll to 482.

Confirming the deaths, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Very sad and anguished to inform that 13 more COVID patients succumb to the disease.

Late Dilip Kumar Baruah (59) of Sivasagar; Late Nilambar Mili (75) of Dhemaji; Late Prafulla Konch (65) of Dibrugarh; Late Rashmi Hatikakoty (26) of Sivasagar; Late Binod Roy (41) of Dhubri; Late Kumud Saharia (75) of Darrang; Late Ravindra Kr Das (68) of Jorhat; Late Robin Sonowal (60) of jorhat; Late Priyanka Saikia (24) of Golaghat; Late Bipul Chandra Das (40) of Kamrup Metro; Late Hemachandra Deka (65) of Udalguri; Late Laru Gopal Sarma (73) of Nagaon; Late Bimalendu Dutta (58) of Udalguri passed away today.