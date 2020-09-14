Assam Reports 13 More COVID Deaths

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Representational Image
71

Assam recorded 13 more coronavirus deaths on Saturday pushing the death toll to 482.

Confirming the deaths, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Very sad and anguished to inform that 13 more COVID patients succumb to the disease.

Late Dilip Kumar Baruah (59) of Sivasagar; Late Nilambar Mili (75) of Dhemaji; Late Prafulla Konch (65) of Dibrugarh; Late Rashmi Hatikakoty (26) of Sivasagar; Late Binod Roy (41) of Dhubri; Late Kumud Saharia (75) of Darrang; Late Ravindra Kr Das (68) of Jorhat; Late Robin Sonowal (60) of jorhat; Late Priyanka Saikia (24) of Golaghat; Late Bipul Chandra Das (40) of Kamrup Metro; Late Hemachandra Deka (65) of Udalguri; Late Laru Gopal Sarma (73) of Nagaon; Late Bimalendu Dutta (58) of Udalguri passed away today.

Related News

News Breakfast @6

Assam: 2403 New COVID Cases Detected

Private: Assam Reports 13 More COVID Deaths

Private: Assam Reports 13 More COVID Deaths

You might also like
Regional

Jatin Bora Donates Rs 1 lakh for Assam Flood Victims

Pratidin Exclusive

AGP mum on issue of ‘Citizenship Amendment Bill’ at Cabinet meeting

Entertainment

‘Uri’ creates record; beats ‘Padmaavat’, ‘Sanju’

Top Stories

“I was a powerless CM…”: Mamata

Entertainment

Priyanka and Nick are divorcing?

World

Myanmar to take back Rohingya refugees if they return voluntarily

Comments
Loading...