Assam Reports 1,329 New COVID Cases, 15 Deaths

Assam on Sunday reported 1,329 new cases of coronavirus out of 71,546 tests conducted.

The state also registered 2,277 discharges and 15 fatalities. The current active caseload of the state is 16,468.

Districst with the highest cases are: Kamrup (M) (179), Golaghat (101), Lakhimpur (98) and Dibrugarh (95).

The district wise deaths are: Charaideo (2), Kamrup Metro (2), Sivasagar (2), Sonipur (2) Baksa (1), Barpeta (1), Biswanath (1), Dibrugarh (1), Golaghat (1), Hojai (1) and Jorhat (1).

A total of 5,24,469 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease, pushing the recovery rate to 95.83 per cent, while the death tally of the state now stood at 4,999 with a death rate of 0.91 per cent.

The overall case count of the state is 5,47,283.