Assam Reports 1,329 New COVID Cases, 15 Deaths

By Pratidin Bureau on July 18, 2021

Assam on Sunday reported 1,329 new cases of coronavirus out of 71,546 tests conducted.

The state also registered 2,277 discharges and 15 fatalities. The current active caseload of the state is 16,468.

Districst with the highest cases are: Kamrup (M) (179), Golaghat (101), Lakhimpur (98) and Dibrugarh (95).

The district wise deaths are: Charaideo (2), Kamrup Metro (2), Sivasagar (2), Sonipur (2) Baksa (1), Barpeta (1), Biswanath (1), Dibrugarh (1), Golaghat (1), Hojai (1) and Jorhat (1).

A total of 5,24,469 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease, pushing the recovery rate to 95.83 per cent, while the death tally of the state now stood at 4,999 with a death rate of 0.91 per cent.

The overall case count of the state is 5,47,283.

Also Read: Tokyo Olympics 2020: Three Athletes Test COVID +Ve
COVID-19 ASSAM
Related Posts

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Three Athletes Test COVID +ve

10-Day Total Lockdown In Manipur From Today

10 Geckos, 10kg Pangolin Skin Recovered In Karbi Anglong, 2 Held

CM Meeting At Janata Bhawan, New SOP Likely To Be Released Tomorrow

Some Of Danish Siddiqui’s Powerful Images He Shot Over The Years

Uttarakhand Govt Increases Stipend of Medical Interns From ₹7k to ₹17k

Tripura Man Arrested For Allegedly Molesting Minor Girl