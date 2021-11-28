Assam Reports 133 Fresh Covid-19 Cases Today

Assam on Sunday recorded 133 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload of 1,344. The positivity rate stood at 0.64 percent.

According to the data published by National Health Mission, 161 cured cases of the virus were discharged, and a solitary death was registered from Kamrup Rural district

Today, the new cases today were detected out of 20,870 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (110), Jorhat (7), Nagaon (4), Dibrugarh (3).

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 6,16, 568 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,07,785. The recovery rate stood at 98.58 percent.

Meanwhile, the total deaths surged to 6,092 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.99 percent.