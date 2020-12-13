Assam Reports 152 New Cases

Assam registered no COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, while 152 new cases pushed the tally to 2,14,584.

The new cases were detected out of 21,894 sample tests conducted in the last 24 hours with a positivity rate of 0.69 per cent. The active caseload is now 3,527, health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Meanwhile, 118 people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 2,10,054. The recovery rate is at 97.89 per cent.

The death toll remained at 1,000 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported after eleven days.

Previously, the state recorded no coronavirus death on December 1.

The current fatality ratio is at 0.46 per cent, the minister said.