Top StoriesRegional

Assam Reports 152 New Cases

By Pratidin Bureau
Representational
0

Assam registered no COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, while 152 new cases pushed the tally to 2,14,584.

The new cases were detected out of 21,894 sample tests conducted in the last 24 hours with a positivity rate of 0.69 per cent. The active caseload is now 3,527, health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Meanwhile, 118 people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 2,10,054. The recovery rate is at 97.89 per cent.

Related News

Tripura Govt Won’t Spare Insurgents: Deb

BTC Stares At Hung House, Decision On New CEM Likely To Be…

BPF Wins Majority In BTC Elections With 17 Seats

SI Exam: Results of Re-examination Declared Today

The death toll remained at 1,000 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported after eleven days.

Previously, the state recorded no coronavirus death on December 1.

The current fatality ratio is at 0.46 per cent, the minister said.

You might also like
Regional

Liquor syndicate: Father-son duo attacked in Bokakhat

Top Stories

Positive cases breach 1,000 mark in Assam; 892 active

National

Sushant Singh Case: Rhea Chakraborty Appears Before ED

Top Stories

China takes away Hong Kong’s autonomy, makes 350 plus arrests

National

Amritsar train tragedy – Notices issued to govt, railways

Regional

Guwahati: Section 144 Imposed under Central Police Dist

Comments
Loading...