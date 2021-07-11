Assam Reports 1,579 Fresh COVID Cases, Positivity Rate At 1.62 %

Assam on Sunday registered 1,579 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the active caseload of the state to 19,972, while, 16 deaths were reported and 2,793 cured patients were discharged.

The positivity rate is 1.62 per cent today.

The overall tally of the state has touched 5,33,663.

The new cases were detected out of 97,257 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, of which the districts with the highest caseload are Jorhat (185), Golaghat (180), Kamrup Metro (150), Sonitpur (103).

The death tally of the state has surged to 4,828 with a death rate of 0.90 per cent.

The districts that reported the 16 deaths today are: Kamrup Rural (2), Kokrajhar (2), Baksa (1), Biswanath (1), Bongaigaon (1), Dibrugarh (1), Goalpara (1), Hojai (1), Karbi Anglong (1), Nagaon (1), Nalbari (1), Sivasagar (1), Sonitpur (1), Tinsukia (1).

The total recoveries of the state stood at 5,07,516 with a recovery rate of 95.10 per cent.