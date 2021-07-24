Assam Reports 1,595 Fresh Covid Cases, 23 Fatalities

By Pratidin Bureau on July 24, 2021

The state of Assam on Saturday reported 1,595 new cases of coronavirus out of 1,18,889 tests conducted.

Today’s positivity rate is 1.34 %.

The state also registered 1,788 discharges and 23 fatalities. The current active caseload of the state is 14,379.

Districts with the highest cases are: Kamrup Metro (179), Golaghat (164), Lakhimpur (119), and Dibrugarh (84).

The district wise deaths are: Lakhimpur (3), Jorhat, Kamrup (M), Kamrup (R) and Sivasagar reports 2 deaths whereas, Barpeta, Charaideo, Chirang, Darrang, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong, Morigaon, Nalbari, Tinsukia and Udalguri reported 1 death.

A total of 5,36,597 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease, pushing the recovery rate to 96.26 per cent, while the death tally of the state now stood at 5,114 with a death rate of 0.92 per cent.

The overall case count of the state is 5,57,437.

