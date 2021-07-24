Assam Reports 1,595 Fresh Covid Cases, 23 Fatalities

The state of Assam on Saturday reported 1,595 new cases of coronavirus out of 1,18,889 tests conducted.
Today’s positivity rate is 1.34 %.
The state also registered 1,788 discharges and 23 fatalities. The current active caseload of the state is 14,379.
Districts with the highest cases are: Kamrup Metro (179), Golaghat (164), Lakhimpur (119), and Dibrugarh (84).
The district wise deaths are: Lakhimpur (3), Jorhat, Kamrup (M), Kamrup (R) and Sivasagar reports 2 deaths whereas, Barpeta, Charaideo, Chirang, Darrang, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong, Morigaon, Nalbari, Tinsukia and Udalguri reported 1 death.
A total of 5,36,597 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease, pushing the recovery rate to 96.26 per cent, while the death tally of the state now stood at 5,114 with a death rate of 0.92 per cent.
The overall case count of the state is 5,57,437.