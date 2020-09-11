Assam Reports 16 COVID Deaths Today

Assam recorded 16 more coronavirus deaths on Friday, pushing the death toll to 430.

Confirming the deaths, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Very sad & anguished to inform that 16 more COVID19 positive patients have succumbed to the disease,” adding, “My condolences to all the families. We stand by you in this hour of grief”.

Out of the 16 deaths, four of the deceased were reported from Kamrup Metro, three from Nagaon, two each from Dibrugarh and Karimganj, one each from Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, Morigaon, Cachar and Sivasagar.

Late Priyanka Upadhyay (24) of Dibrugarh, Late Tulsiram Prajapati (50) of Kamrup Metro, Late Bhabendra Prasad Bora (60) of Nagaon, Late Mahesh Kumar Ajitsaria (54) of Nagaon, Late Krishna Chatterjee (75) of Kamrup Metro, Late AR Jajodia (77) of Kamrup Metro, Late Nurul Islam (80) of Morigaon, Late Paritosh Sarkar (52) of Lakhimpur, Late Gautam Devnath (32) of Sonitpur, Late Basanti Bala Paul (75) of Cachar, Late Promod Das (62) of Karimganj, Late Tapu Nath (21) of Karimganj, Late Prabin Kumar (58) of Kamrup Metro, Late Dipali Gogoi (60) of Dibrugarh, Late Rafida Begum (65) of Sivasagar and Late Nikunjalata Bhuyan (75) of Nagaon.