COVID-19 continues to act fatally in the state. On Friday, the contagion has claimed the lives of another 17 people across Assam.

The deceased persons belong to different places of the state including Sivasagar, Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh, Darrang, Kamrup Metro, Golaghat, Jorhat and Goalpara.

My condolences to the bereaved families and friends.



Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/r03joylPBZ — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 25, 2020

These deaths take the cumulative death toll in the state to 625. The infected tally, with 1792 fresh cases, stand at 167374.