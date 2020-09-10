Assam Reports 18 COVID Deaths, Tally Crosses 400

Assam on Thursday registered 18 more coronavirus (COVID-19) related fatalities. The state’s death tally has crossed 400 with 414 cases.

Confirming the deaths, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Twitter, “Very sad and anguished to inform that 18 more COVID19 positive patients have succumbed to the disease”.

Out of the 18 deaths today, two each were reported in Lakhimpur, Kamrup Metro, Kamrup Rural, Golaghat, Jorhat, Hailakandi, followed by one each in Charaideo, Baksa, Orang, Dibrugarh, Cachar and Barpeta.

Late Ranjit Gogoi (49) of Charaideo, Late Horihor Kalita (65) of Lakhimpur, Late Debabala Hazarika (72) of Lakhimpur, Late Rajen Hzarika (64) of Kamrup Metro, Late Dhaneswar Thakuria (78) of Kamrup Rural, Late Minaram Bora (72) of Baksa, Late Bijoy Deka (74) of Kamrup Metro, Late Chandrakanta Barman (60) of Kamrup Rural, Late Shreya Ghosh (14) of Nagaon, Late Gitanjali Bora (45) of Golaghat, Late Anu Hazarika (63) of jorhat, Late Rebo Orang (61) of Golaghat, Late Gopal Borthakur (78) of jorhat, Late Krishna Mohan Das (62) of Hailakandi, Late Pradip Kumar Roy (60) of Hailakandi, Late Rina Pathak (55) of Cachar, Late Gajen Das (55) of Barpeta and Late Sanjib Phukan (53) of Dibrugarh.